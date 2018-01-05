Keller, Texas January 05, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested, on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017 at 7:38 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 1200 Rufe Snow Dr and Charged with,
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond Set at $2,500.
And three Days Later,
Was Arrested Again, on Dec. 27, 2017 at 8:43 PM by the same Officer C. Arndt at Glans’ Home at 1392 Sweetgum, Circle and Charged With,
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond Set at $1,500 and an Emergency Protective Order Issued on Glans, Bond set at $1,500.
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 5:35 AM by Officer J. Salvato at 300 Bourland Rd and Charged With,
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
2.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $321, Total Bond $742, Remarks: Unknown Social Security Number.
Arrested on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017 at 1:27 AM by Officer K. Buchanan at 205 E. Elm St. and Charged With, Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285. Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 3:08 PM by Westlake Officer B. Cross at 1700 Oak Bend Ct. and Charged With, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $316. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester's choice. Note: A downward plea, for example "obstruction of a roadway" in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered "cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; "LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well." Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested, on Dec. 26, 2017 at 3:15 PM by Westlake Officer R. Garcia at 2000 SH 114 West Bound and Charged With,
1.) Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at: $266,
2.) Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Bond set at $264, Total Bond: $580.
Arrested, on Dec. 28, 2017 by Officer K. Buchanan at 1000 Western Grail and Charged With,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Dec. 26, 2017 at 3:15 PM by Westlake Officer R. Garcia at 2000 SH 114 WB and Charged With,
1.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor,
2.) Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Total Bond $558.
Arrested on Dec. 223, 2017 at 10:17 PM by Westlake Officer J. Rodriguez at SH 170 WB and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,000…Remarks: Standing Bail Order.
Arrested, on Dec. 28, 2017 at 7:09 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 1319 S. Main St. and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level exceeding 0.15., Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 5:38 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 300 Bourland Rd and Charged With,
1.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $321,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421, Total Bond $742, Remarks: Does Not Remember Social Security #.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 5:36 AM by Officer C. Arndt at 300 Bourland Rd and Charged With,
1.) Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Bond set at $321,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421, Total Bond $742.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 12:51 by Officer J. Dickerson at 1699 N Main St at Keller Haslet Road and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 29, 2017 at 1:42 AM by Officer C. Arndt at 1319 S. Main St. at Kroger Drive and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000. Remarks: Interlock Order.
Arrested, on Dec. 29, 2017 at 1:54 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 1319 S. Main St and Kroger Dr. and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
