Keller, Texas January 05, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

HOWARD CLIFFERT GLANS, Age 53, POB: Webster, MA. Listed Occupation as Self Employed at the Keller Spine and Auto Injury, and Home Address 1392 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, TX.



Arrested, on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017 at 7:38 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 1200 Rufe Snow Dr and Charged with,



And three Days Later,





Was Arrested Again, on Dec. 27, 2017 at 8:43 PM by the same Officer C. Arndt at Glans’ Home at 1392 Sweetgum, Circle and Charged With,



Third Arrest of the week from 1392 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, Texas, in 3 days, and Charged with



Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285. KATHLEEN MILDRED NILES-GLANS, Age:59, POB: Aurora IL., Listed herself as Unemployed and Arrested by R. Carte at the Police Station, on the Same Day as Above, Dec. 27, 2017 approximately 3 hours after the 2nd arrest making this thein 3 days, and Charged with





Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 5:35 AM by Officer J. Salvato at 300 Bourland Rd and Charged With,



1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,

