Colleyville, Texas January 12, 2018
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
The following are the most recent Incident Report from the Colleyville Police Department in PDF
Incident Report
Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 less than $30,000, Bond set at $3500 Driving while intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000 THE FOLLOWING THREE ARRESTED WERE ALL ARRESTED ON January 11, 2018 at 5200 Pool Road by Officer Z. Watson; Arrested, on Jan. 7, 2018 at 2:19 AM by Officer M. Foss at 6100 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested, on January 7, 2018 at 3:15 AM by Officer R. McFadden at the 7-11 at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Arrested, on Jan. 08, 2018 at 4:20 PM by Office C. Terrell at Market Street 5605 Colleyville, Blvd and Charged with;
Criminal Trespass, Bond set at $500.
Arrested, on Jan. 8, 2018 at 10:46 PM by Officer R. Cortes on Hall Johnson Road and Charged with;
Arrested , on January 7, 2018 at 2:24 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 3300 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Jan. 06, 2018 at 5:52 PM by Officer E. Oliverez at 6400 Colleyville Blvd and Charged With,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Jan 11, 2018 at 1:33 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 5200 Pool Road and Charged with,
Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Bond set at $2,500 Remarks; Doesn’t Know SSN.
Arrested, on Jan. 11, 2018 at 1:33 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 5200 Pool Road and Charged With;
PG 2 More than 1 Gram but Less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $2,000,
4.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $2,500..Total Bond $5,250.
Arrested, on Jan. 11, 2018 at 1:33 PM by Officer Z. Watson at 5200 Pool Road and Charged with,
1.) Evading Arrest and Detention, Bond set at $500,
2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $250,
3.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Bond set at $2,500,
4.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $500…Total Bond $3,750
Arrested, on Jan. 12, 2018 at 12:30 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 3900 Tara Dr. and Charge with,
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $500.
Listed Occupation as Leasing Agent for MAAC and Home 3. Las Colinas Blvd#4076, Irving, TX.
Arrested, on Jan 5, 2018 at 11:34 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 4700 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500
Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 less than $30,000, Bond set at $3500
Driving while intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000
THE FOLLOWING THREE ARRESTED WERE ALL ARRESTED ON January 11, 2018 at 5200 Pool Road by Officer Z. Watson;
Arrested, on Jan. 7, 2018 at 2:19 AM by Officer M. Foss at 6100 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com