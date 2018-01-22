Keller, Texas January 22, 2018
All taxpayers need an advocate in Austin. Now more than ever, working families are struggling to keep pace with the rise in property taxes. Too often politicians run campaigns on rhetoric. I’m focused on developing a plan that will reduce our dependency on property taxes. Please WATCH and SHARE to learn more about my tax plan! Click the image below:
All taxpayers need an advocate in Austin. Now more than ever, working families are struggling to keep pace with the rise in property taxes. Too often politicians run campaigns on rhetoric. I'm focused on developing a plan that will reduce our dependency on property taxes. Please WATCH and SHARE to learn more about my tax plan! #HD98
Posted by Armin Mizani for State Representative on Friday, January 19, 2018
With less than 50 days until Election Day, we have no time to waste. Now is the time for bold conservative solutions and for us to take action