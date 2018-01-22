ARMIN'S TAX PLAN

All taxpayers need an advocate in Austin. Now more than ever, working families are struggling to keep pace with the rise in property taxes. Too often politicians run campaigns on rhetoric. I'm focused on developing a plan that will reduce our dependency on property taxes. Please WATCH and SHARE to learn more about my tax plan! #HD98

Posted by Armin Mizani for State Representative on Friday, January 19, 2018