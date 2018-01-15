Grapevine, Texas Jan. 15, 2018) – The year’s largest gathering of Christian college and university leaders from around the world will be coming to Grapevine, Texas, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.
The 2018 International Forum is hosted by the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU), a higher education association of more than 180 Christian institutions around the world. The Forum will bring together more than 1,000 Christian higher education professionals, including presidents, trustees, and campus leaders in such areas as advancement, enrollment, marketing, student life, campus ministry, and diversity and inclusion, for a time of professional development and fellowship.
“The CCCU International Forum brings together the best and the brightest from Christian higher education institutions around the world so that they can be both equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing Christian higher education and be encouraged to know they do not face those challenges alone,” said CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra.
The International Forum is hosted every four years in various locations around the United States, where the majority of the CCCU’s membership is based. This year’s event will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from more than two dozen plenary speakers, including:
- Andy Crouch, Author, Playing God and The Tech-Wise Family
- Rupen Das, Professor and Author, Strangers in the Kingdom: Ministering to Refugees, Migrants, and the Stateless
- Michael Gerson, Op-Ed Columnist, The Washington Post
- Jonathan Haidt, Professor and Author, The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion
- Wes Hill, Professor and Author, Washed and Waiting: Reflections on Christian Faithfulness and Homosexuality
- David Kinnaman, President, Barna Group
- Diane Langberg, Psychologist and Author, Suffering & the Heart of God
- MaryKate Morse, Professor and Author, Making Room for Leadership
- Propaganda, Christian poet, activist, and artist
- Gabriel and Jeanette Salguero, Pastors and Co-Founders, National Latino Evangelical Coalition
- Molly Worthen, Professor and Author, Apostles of Reason: The Crisis of Authority in American Evangelicalism
Additionally, the Forum features more than 120 breakout sessions that address at least one of 10 different topics:
- Faith Integration and Formation
- Innovating for the Future
- Faculty Excellence and Scholarship
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Leadership
- The Global View
- Navigating a Post-Christian Society
- Legal and Public Policy
- Gender and Human Sexuality
- Resource Development and Financial Health
For more information about the 2018 International Forum, visit www.cccu.org/forum.
About the CCCU: The Council for Christian Colleges & Universities is a higher education association of more than 180 Christian institutions around the world. With campuses across the globe, including more than 150 in the U.S. and Canada and nearly 30 more from an additional 18 countries, CCCU institutions are accredited, comprehensive colleges and universities whose missions are Christ-centered and rooted in the historic Christian faith. Most also have curricula rooted in the arts and sciences. The CCCU’s mission is to advance the cause of Christ-centered higher education and to help our institutions transform lives by faithfully relating scholarship and service to biblical truth. Visit www.cccu.org for more information.