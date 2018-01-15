Grapevine, Texas Jan. 15, 2018) – The year’s largest gathering of Christian college and university leaders from around the world will be coming to Grapevine, Texas, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.

The 2018 International Forum is hosted by the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU), a higher education association of more than 180 Christian institutions around the world. The Forum will bring together more than 1,000 Christian higher education professionals, including presidents, trustees, and campus leaders in such areas as advancement, enrollment, marketing, student life, campus ministry, and diversity and inclusion, for a time of professional development and fellowship.

“The CCCU International Forum brings together the best and the brightest from Christian higher education institutions around the world so that they can be both equipped to address the challenges and opportunities facing Christian higher education and be encouraged to know they do not face those challenges alone,” said CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra.

The International Forum is hosted every four years in various locations around the United States, where the majority of the CCCU’s membership is based. This year’s event will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from more than two dozen plenary speakers, including:

Andy Crouch, Author, Playing God and The Tech-Wise Family

Rupen Das, Professor and Author, Strangers in the Kingdom: Ministering to Refugees, Migrants, and the Stateless

Michael Gerson, Op-Ed Columnist, The Washington Post

Jonathan Haidt, Professor and Author, The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion

Wes Hill, Professor and Author, Washed and Waiting: Reflections on Christian Faithfulness and Homosexuality

David Kinnaman, President, Barna Group

Diane Langberg, Psychologist and Author, Suffering & the Heart of God

MaryKate Morse, Professor and Author, Making Room for Leadership

Propaganda, Christian poet, activist, and artist

Gabriel and Jeanette Salguero, Pastors and Co-Founders, National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Molly Worthen, Professor and Author, Apostles of Reason: The Crisis of Authority in American Evangelicalism

Additionally, the Forum features more than 120 breakout sessions that address at least one of 10 different topics:

Faith Integration and Formation

Innovating for the Future

Faculty Excellence and Scholarship

Diversity and Inclusion

Leadership

The Global View

Navigating a Post-Christian Society

Legal and Public Policy

Gender and Human Sexuality

Resource Development and Financial Health

For more information about the 2018 International Forum, visit www.cccu.org/forum.

About the CCCU: The Council for Christian Colleges & Universities is a higher education association of more than 180 Christian institutions around the world. With campuses across the globe, including more than 150 in the U.S. and Canada and nearly 30 more from an additional 18 countries, CCCU institutions are accredited, comprehensive colleges and universities whose missions are Christ-centered and rooted in the historic Christian faith. Most also have curricula rooted in the arts and sciences. The CCCU’s mission is to advance the cause of Christ-centered higher education and to help our institutions transform lives by faithfully relating scholarship and service to biblical truth. Visit www.cccu.org for more information.