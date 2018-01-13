General News from LocalNewsOnly.com Colleyville, Texas Jan. 13, 2018

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII,” the message read. “SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Hawaii residents and visitors received shocking mobile push alerts Saturday morning warning of an approaching missile and instructing people to seek shelter, but Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency quickly stated the message was sent in error.

Shortly after, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency informed Twitter followers there was no missile threat to Hawaii.

Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) also said the message was a “false alarm.”