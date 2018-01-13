General News from LocalNewsOnly.com Colleyville, Texas Jan. 13, 2018
“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII,” the message read. “SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
Shortly after, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency informed Twitter followers there was no missile threat to Hawaii.
Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) also said the message was a “false alarm.”
