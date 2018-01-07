Grapevine, Texas January 7, 2018



Derrick Lockhart Age 37 will be Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

Grapevine Police are infestigating a deadly three vehicle crash involving a wrong -way Driver.

Just after 4:00 am on Sunday January 7, 2018, a motorist traveling southbound in the northbound lanes hit another vehicle head-on in the 2200 Block of N. SH-121.

The driver traveling northbound, 38-year-old Stephen Herrera of Fort Worth died. The wrong-way driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine. A third victim suffered a minor injury.

Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, so a warrant was obtained for a blood sample of the wrong-way driver. 37-year-old Derrick Lockhart is now in jail facing charges of intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

Grapevine Police shsut down all Northbound lanes of SH-121 at Basws Pro Drive to investigate the crash scene, but anticipatge the road will re-open around 10.AM.