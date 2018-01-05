Grapevine, Texas January 5, 2017

Grapevine PD also had three car break-ins yesterday, where purses were taken from unlocked cars, including one left running. Detectives have asked businesses for surveillance video, but don’t know yet if they have anything, or if the video shows the suspect. Details are on the Grapevine PD Facebook page.



This week’s focus on the individual arrested with the most charges on the Police Report.

KRISTINA MARIE SPROUSE, Age: 26, POB: Bosier City, LA.No employer listed and Home 1966 Shady Rest Court 1966 A, Bedford, Texas. Arrested, on January 4, 2018 at 2:31 AM by Grapevine Police Officer A. Lappe at 1200 N. SH 121 on Charges of; 1.) On Tarrant County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance Under 28 G PG3, No bond Listed,

2.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Expired or No Motor Vehicle Inspection, Bond $177,

3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Expired or No Registration, Bond $147,

4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond $192,

5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $469,

6.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to Report Change of Address, Bond set at $157,

7.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Speeding in School Zone 30 MPH in a 20 MPH Zone, Bond set at $278,

8.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant Failure to Appear, Bond set at $192,

Kristina was transferred over to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.