KRISTOPHER RYAN JENNINGS, Age: 34, POB: Graham TX, Wt: 195, Ht:6′.0″ Characteristics: Tattoo: Back – Cross, Tattoo Back: Anchor, Tattoo Back: Jesus.

Listed Occupation as Sales Manager for Creative Manufacturing, No Home Address was Listed.

Arrested, on Jan. 13, 2018 at 4:09 AM by Grapevine Officer I. Bozovic at 1 Echo Cove and Charged With;

1.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Yield the Right of Way at a Pedestrian X Walk, Bond set at $338.00,

2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond Set at $299.00

3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $455.00,

4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Missing Vehicle Registration, Bond set at $195.00,

5.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $366.10,

6.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving While Texas License is invalid, Bond set at $633.00,

7.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Timely to Sterilize a Dog/Cat, Bond set at $365.00, Total Bond:$2,641.20