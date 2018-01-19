Grapevine, Texas January 19, 2018
Recent Grapevine City Jail Book -Ins, Below individual report. Listed Occupation as Sales Manager for Creative Manufacturing, No Home Address was Listed. Arrested, on Jan. 13, 2018 at 4:09 AM by Grapevine Officer I. Bozovic at 1 Echo Cove and Charged With; 1.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Yield the Right of Way at a Pedestrian X Walk, Bond set at $338.00,
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond Set at $299.00
3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $455.00,
4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Missing Vehicle Registration, Bond set at $195.00,
5.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $366.10,
6.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving While Texas License is invalid, Bond set at $633.00,
7.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Timely to Sterilize a Dog/Cat, Bond set at $365.00, Total Bond:$2,641.20
