Series of educational events highlights importance of farm life in early Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (January 15, 2018) – Grapevine’s Nash Farm will once again host the First Fridays at the Farm series. Starting in January and taking place through December, the 2018 series features family-friendly educational experiences designed to teach life skills that were important to a Texas farm in the 19th century. This is the sixth year for the series at Nash Farm.

Daily life in Texas during the late 1800’s required knowledge of a number of skills, methods and even recipes that will be demonstrated during the monthly sessions. Participants work alongside Nash Farmhands to learn these heritage skills that can still be utilized in present day. Each month features a different theme and a participation fee of $3 per person is required. Nash Farm is located at 626 Ball St., Grapevine, and all sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The 2018 sessions include:

February 2, Washington’s Birthday – Celebrate George Washington’s birthday with refreshments and games;

March 2, Kites – Build a 19th century paper kite;

April 6, Gardening – Plan and plant a kitchen garden;

May 4, Decoration Day – Craft paper flowers and honor Grapevine's ancestors;

June 1, Fun & Games – Play games, make clay marbles and other homemade toys;

July 6, Keeping Cool –Learn how settlers on the Grape Vine Prairie kept cool in the Texas summer heat

August 3, Meme's Pickles –Make "Meme's Pickles" with the last of the summer harvest;

September 7, Frontier Travel – Pack a trunk for the farmhands' journey;

October 5, Cowboy Cooking – Cowhands stop at the farm to cook cowboy cuisine;

November 2, Farm Animals – Care for farm animals and learn their purpose on the farm and

– Care for farm animals and learn their purpose on the farm and December 7, Christmas Decorating – Decorate the farmhouse while enjoying cookies and cider.