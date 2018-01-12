Colleyville, Texas January 12, 2018

by Nelson Thibodeaux, Editor LNO

Last year I attended a meeting of the “LIONS” Organization, or Local Internet Online News Sources in Phoenix. Amazingly, representatives from Facebook attend the meeting and told those of us gathered there that Facebook was going to embrace the independent online news organizations and provide more robust coverage to the growing number of these local news organizations.

Everything from easier postings of news on Facebook to joining with our group to allow live Feeds on Facebook.



Approximately 7 months later the following news comes out!

“Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg on Thursday had something to say to the social network’s users, and to LocalNewsOnly.com local readers.

The worldwide network will begin limiting the content you see from news organizations like ours, as well as your favorite businesses, brands, and organizations.

“As we roll this out, you’ll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media,” Zuckerberg penned in his statement. (Definition: Facebook will further control all phases of content and insert content control that can only mean liberal bias control).

The move aims to put people back at the center of users’ Facebook comments feed, where news stories, and advertisements have apparently drowned out the voices of users friends and families.

I know many of you rely on Facebook to catch news from LNO, however this has never been the primary method of LNO to attract readers.

Admittedly, it potentially been help with exposure if on Facebook had lived up to their promises only a few months back.

However, you best way to support LNO is to go to the donation page, but, as importantly sign up for news headlines, although LNO posts new reporting virtually daily, we also offer twice weekly headlines via delivery to your personal email. SIGN UP TODAY THRU OUR ON LINE LINK.