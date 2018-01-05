Colleyville, Texas January 5, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ROSS WINSTON SINGLETARY, Age: 20, POB: Portsmouth, VA. Listed Occupation as Manager at Jet’s Pizza and HOme 209 Timberline Dr. S., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on January 04, 2018 at the Colleyville Post Office at 1501 Hall Johnson Rd. by Officer M. Hayman and Charged With,

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone (If At Trial), Bond set at $2,000.

KALEB YEHUALASHET GETTE, Age: 19, POB: Ethiopia, Listed Occupation as Student at Texas Tech University and Home at 11103 Lubbock Lane, Melisa, Texas. Arrested, on January 01, 2018 at 3:39 AM by Officer A. Zablosky on Hall-Johnson Road and Charged With,

1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of a Counterfeit Driver’s License Bond set at $321, for Total Bond of $1,321.



