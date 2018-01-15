GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (January 15, 2018) – This January, celebrate classic movies on the big screen at Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre, 300 S. Main St. The January movie screenings include:
- Friday, January 19 – “National Treasure” (Rated PG – 2004), 7:30 p.m. A historian races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries.
- Saturday, January 20 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (Rated PG – 1981), 7:30 p.m. Adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis.
- Friday, January 26 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (Rated PG – 2004), 7:30 p.m. It’s Harry’s third year at Hogwarts; not only does he have a new “Defense Against the Dark Arts” teacher, but convicted murderer Sirius Black has escaped the Wizards’ Prison and is coming after Harry.
- Saturday, January 27 – “The Birds” (Rated PG-13 – 1963), 7:30 p.m. A wealthy San Francisco socialite follows a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds suddenly begin to attack people.
Tickets are $6 per person. Receive a free small popcorn with same day receipt from a Grapevine restaurant. For more information about Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre or to purchase tickets, call 817-410-3100 or visit www.Palace-Theatre.com.