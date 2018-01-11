Tarrant County, January 11, 2018

As this news site reported on the following on January 4, 2018 –

Russell Casey Attempt to Force Challengers off Ballot has Backfired with Affidavits of Casey Forged Signatures

Incumbent JP Tarrant County Pct 3 has now submitted his request to Tarrant County Chairman Tim O’Hare to remove his name from the election.

Casey primarily attributed his withdrawal because he did not believe there could be a fair election because of the GOP Chairman.

However, it is too late to actually remove his name from the ballot.