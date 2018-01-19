January 19, 2018

LocalnewsOnly.com has covered the Colleyville and NE Tarrant County local news since the year 2000!

LNO has survived two local hard copy newspapers owned by the large Newspapers in the Metroplex, and thereafter, 4 local newspapers that have started, been sold again to the large papers in the Metroplex, only to be shut down. Of course a tragic loss was the historical Grapevine newspaper that was eventually forced out ot business.

We want to thank our loyal readers and especially those advertisers and generous individual donors.

Please consider supporting your local online newspaper; your donation and suggestions are deeply appreciated.

LNO provides a unique and economical way to reach more than 20,000 individual computers in the immediate area:

Ads are $300 and $350 per month, posted on the front page and EVERY news page during the term of the ad; PLUS remains in the searchable Archives of LNO for the past 17 years.!

Stats: 2017: Google Analytics show LNO with 20,000 unique IP address visits per month on LNO, 80,000 pages read per month and 2,000 views per week on Face Book posts.

Thanks to our gracious donors, to become an individual supporter, simply click on the Support Icon below!~