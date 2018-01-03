Keller, Texas January 3, 2018

News Release

-A Story that is Uniquely American-

My passion for public service stems from my unique family background. Born to parents of Iranian and Cuban descent, my parents came to the United States, legally, in search of the American Dream.

With no friends, family, or money, my father came to the United States at the age of 17. He left Iran, a country and government with a history of oppressing its people, and enrolled at the University of Kansas where he worked his way through college. Through hard work and sacrifice, my parents achieved the American Dream – opening up doors for their children that may have been otherwise closed for themselves.

My unique family story has provided me with an understanding that freedom isn’t free. The ability for my family to freely practice our Christian faith, or the ability for my son and daughter to become whoever they want to become would not be possible if it weren’t for the sacrifices made by those before me, including my parents.

I am running as your next Republican State Representative because not only must we preserve our freedoms, but we must fight to expand it for future generations.

Armin Mizani , Candidate for State Representative – HD 98