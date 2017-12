The Trinity Trojans (11-4) were beaten by the Allen Eagles (14-0) the state’s No. 1-ranked 6A team on Saturday, 41-20 at Apogee Stadium. The Eagles moved on to the state semifinals to play Round Rock Cedar Ridge (13-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at McLane Stadium in Waco.

The LocalNewsOnly Trinity Football Photo website is available HERE

YouTube video of the game can be viewed HERE

LRW — 12/10/17