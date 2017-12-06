Southlake, Texas (December 6, 2017) — Coming to Sundance Square in January 2018 is 3rd Street Bar & Grill, the brainchild of Fort Worth-based owner Al Abbood and locally acclaimed executive chef Steve Mitchell.

“We have been looking for the right partners for this space and Al and Steve will bring a lot of experience to Sundance Square,” said Johnny Campbell, president and CEO of Sundance Square. “We envision 3rd Street Bar & Grill providing visitors with a comfortable interior and patio space to relax and enjoy a fabulous meal, as well as fun entertainment.”

Located at 425 W. Third Street in The Carnegie, the restaurant and entertainment venue will feature an extensive menu boasting appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches and entrees, while the bar will offer a robust portfolio of beer, wine and spirits, including many locally-crafted favorites. As an entertainment venue, 3rd Street Bar & Grill will offer everything from sports viewing, happy hours, and live music.

Abbood will leverage decades of experience in the food and hospitality industry to bring some of the hottest local and regional musical acts, promising a steady calendar of high-energy pop, rock, Texas country, jazz and blues music at 3rd Street Bar & Grill.

For patrons wanting quality food and drink at a great price, 3rd Street Bar & Grill looks to attract guests for its happy hour, which will run from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Happy hour will offer select appetizers for half price in addition to drink specials.

SUNDANCE SQUARE

Sundance Square is a vibrant, award-winning entertainment district spanning 35 blocks in downtown Fort Worth. The multi-use development attracts more than 10 million visitors each year for dining, shopping, events, and performances. For more information about Sundance Square, visit sundancesquare.com or follow the business and entertainment development on Facebook.com/sundancesquare or Twitter@sundancesquare. Commercial and residential leasing information can be found at www.ssqmgmt.com.

ABOUT 3RD STREET BAR & GRILL

3rd Street Bar and Grill is the latest venture for Fort Worth’s Al Abbood, who has logged more than 30-years-experience in the food industry, including 10 years as the owner of local favorites Z Grill and Sonoma Grill. To follow the construction updates for 3rd Street Bar and Grill, follow at facebook.com/3rdStreetBarandGrill