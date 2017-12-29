Colleyville, Texas December 29, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Incident Reports are below following Arrests
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000. Arrested, on Dec. 22, 2017 at 3:26 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 2500 Flintlock CT and Charged with, Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 8:17 PM by Officer, Elias Olivarez at 5500 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with; 1.) Possession Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000, COLLEYVILLE INCIDENT REPORT IN PDF: LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested, on Dec. 24, 2017 at 1:22 AM by Officer J. Newman on White Drive and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 9:53 AM by Officer D. Smith at his home and Charged with,
Arrested, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2017 at 10:58 PM by Officer N. Garcia at 5205 Bransford Road and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 Gram, a Class A Misdemeanor, Bond Set at $2,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 2:10 am by Officer N. Garcia at 3900 Colleyville Blvd and Charge With,
1.) Harassment of a Public Servant, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000.
2.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285, Total Bond $4,285.
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 12:55 AM by Officer R.Cortes at 500 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst and Charge with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 Gram but less than $00 Gram a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $3,000.
Arrested, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2017 at 8:43 PM and Charged with,
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,
3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $538.20,
4.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Vacate Lane, Bond set at $295.10,
5.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant No Operator’s License, Bond set at $366.10,
6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $544.70,
7.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for a Permit Unlimited Drive to Drive, Bond set at $266.,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for One Way Street, Bond set at $273,
9.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $227.50,
10.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $451.10,
11.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License, Bond set at $379.60…Total Bond $10,381.30.
2.) Driving While License is Invalid, Bond set at $220.90,
3.) Registration Required ( expired) Bond set at $121,
4.) On a Denton Country Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence in an Intent to Impair an Investigation, No Bond amount listed..Total Colleyville Bond $1,341.90
Colleyville Incident Report
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 22, 2017 at 3:26 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 2500 Flintlock CT and Charged with,
Arrested, on Dec. 23, 2017 at 8:17 PM by Officer, Elias Olivarez at 5500 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
1.) Possession Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
COLLEYVILLE INCIDENT REPORT IN PDF:
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com