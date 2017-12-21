Southlake, Texas Dec. 21, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested, on Dec. 12, 2017 at 3:01 PM by Officer C. Damico at 1800 Sunshine Lane and Charged With, Arrested, on Dec. 13, 2017 at 9:01 PM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 1700 E FM 1709 and Charged With, Arrested, on Dec. 11, 2017 at 7;07 PM by Officer W. Thomas at the Shell at 401 N. Kimball and Charged with; Arrested, on Dec. 12, 2017 at 8:04 PM by Officer C. Branham at 129 Grand Ave and Charged with, Theft of Property More than $100, Less than $750, Bond set at $1,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester's choice. Note: A downward plea, for example "obstruction of a roadway" in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered "cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; "LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well." Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram, A State Jail Felony Bond set at $4,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 11, 2017 at 11:49 PM by Officer F. Rogers at 1501 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G but less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $12,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, Bond set at $2,000..Total Bond $14,000.
Arrested, on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:08 PM by Officer D. Tatsak at 809 N. White Chapel Blvd and Charged with,
1.) Driver’s License/ID False, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $3,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 11:41 PM by Officer T. Sewell at 400 W. Hwy 114 and Charged With,
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 10:19 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at 100 E FM 1709 and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle more than $200, Bond set at $750, Total Bond $1,750.
1.) Failure to Id Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to the Officer, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Forgery of a Financial Instruments on a Wise County Sheriff’s Office Warrant, NO BOND
3.) MURDER, on a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant..NO BOND.
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:10 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Speeding Posted on a Roanoke PD Warrant, Bond set at $295,
3.) Violation of Promise to Appear on a Roanoke PD Warrant, Bond set at $265, Total Bond $2,560.
Arrested, on Dec. 10, 2017 at 7:42 AM by officer P Logan at 1100 E Hwy 114 and Charged with,
Remarks: Inmate has No DL or Social Security number,
1.) Driving while Intoxicated, no Bond listed,
2.) Duty of Striking Fixture on the Hwy or Landscape, No Bond Listed
Arrested, on Dec. 12, 2017 at 2:12 PM by Officer C. Branham at 1300 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Reckless Driving, Bond set at $1,500.
Theft of Property More than $100, Less than $750, Bond set at $1,000.
