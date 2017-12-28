Southlake, Texas Dec 28, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Harassment of a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,000; Total Bond $3,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 15, 2017 at 1;20 AM by Officer C. Melton at 100 S White Chapel Blvd and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 15, 2017 at 10:58 AM by Officer C. Branham at the Container Store at 1200 Main St. and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 Gram, Bond set at $2,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at %5,000,
4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $3,000,
5.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond $12,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested, on Dec 16, 2017 at 12:28 AM by Officer T. Sewell at 401 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 18, 2017 at 3:29 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 17, 2017 at 2:31 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 100 E FM 1709 and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 17, 2017 at 8:03 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2751 E Hwy 114 and Charged with,
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 19, 2017 at 9:08 Pm by Officer B. Uptmore at 450 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 20, 2017 at 10:49 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 4601 TW King Road and Charged with;
1,) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,500
2.) Immigration Detainer
