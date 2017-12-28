Southlake, Texas Dec 28, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.







Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Harassment of a Public Servant, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $2,000; Total Bond $3,500. McKENNA LEIGH NEWELL, Age: 20, POB: Edina, MN. Listed Occupation as Stylist at Trunk Club and Home 458 Marshall Rd., Southlake, TX..on Dec. 16, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1100 E Hwy 114 WB and Charged with;

CHELSEA RAE POPIEL, Arrested, on Dec. 15, 2017 at 1;20 AM by Officer C. Melton at 100 S White Chapel Blvd and Charged with, Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.





SEAN STEVEN WINTERS, Age: 35, POB: Jackson, MS>, Listed Occupation as Sells Computer Hardware, Self Employed and Home 5025 Stonebridge Dr., Colleyville, TX. Arrested, on Dec. 15, 2017 at 10:58 AM by Officer C. Branham at the Container Store at 1200 Main St. and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 Gram, Bond set at $2,000,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram less than 4 Gram, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at %5,000,

4.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, a Felony Second Degree, Bond set at $3,000,

5.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond $12,000.