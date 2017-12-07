Southlake, Texas December 7, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

WILLIAM BERNARD NEWKIRK, Age: 65, POB: Midland, TX. Listed as Retired and Home 407 Timber Lake Way, Southlake. Arrested on Nov. 27, 2017 at 10:44 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2300 W Continental Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Harassment of a Public Servant, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000…Total Bond $5,500.