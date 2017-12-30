Keller, Texas December 30, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 8:14 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 408 Emerald Ridge Dr. and Charged with,



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000. RACHAEL LYNN MACHADO-ANDRFADE, Age; 20, POB: Tulare, CA. No Occupation Listed, Home; 215 Meadow Ct C, Keller, TX.

KEVIN RIVERLE STACY, JR. Age 22, POB: Grapevine, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 873 Santa Fe Tr., Keller, TX. Arrested, on Dec. 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1500 Chase Oaks Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance Pg 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Theft under $50.00, Bond set at $619,

3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,

4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Running a Red Light, Bond set t $230,

5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to

Appear, Bond set at $192…Total Bond $6,391.





Arrested, on Dec. 2017 at 11:25 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with,



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. JACOB ARROLL JEFFCOAT, Age: 30, POB: Grapevine, TX., Listed Occupation as Bankruptcy at CITI and Home 1436 Applewood Dr. Keller. TX.