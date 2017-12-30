Keller, Texas December 30, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 8:14 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 408 Emerald Ridge Dr. and Charged with,
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1500 Chase Oaks Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance Pg 1 More than 1 Gram, Less than 4 Gram a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $5,000,
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Theft under $50.00, Bond set at $619,
3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,
4.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Running a Red Light, Bond set t $230,
5.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for Failure to
Appear, Bond set at $192…Total Bond $6,391.
Arrested, on Dec. 2017 at 11:25 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 8:20 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 408 Emerald Ridge DR. and Charged with,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
Arrested, on Dec. 18, 2017 at 2:16 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 600 Keller Pkwy. and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Remarks: Interlock Order, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 18, 2017 at 2:52 AM by Officer R. Carte at the No Frills Grill and S ports Bar at 801 S. Main and Charged with,
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested, on Dec. 19, 2017 at 4:18 PM by Officer H. Styne-Burns at the Police Station and Charged with,
Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested, on Dec 16, 2017 at 2:10 AM by Officer J. Montogmery at 800 N. Main St. and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 8:21 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 408 Emerald Ridge Dr. and Charged with,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
Arrested, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 4:14 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1313 Snow Mountain Circle and Charged with,
1.) Burglary of a Vehicle Bond set at $2,500
2.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $1,500,
3.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500,
4.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $750..Total Bond $7,250.
Arrested, along with Siller above, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 4:14 AM by Officer M. Barrett at 1313 Snow Mountain Circle and Charged with;
1.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500,
3.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500,
4.) Theft of Property more than $100, Less than $750 Bond set at $750…Total Bond $7,250.
Arrested, along with Siller, and Curreri above, on Dec. 16, 2017 at 4:14 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 1313 Snow Mountain and Charged with,
1.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Engaging in Organized Criminal, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $1,500,
3.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500,
4.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $750..Total Bond $7,250.
2.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $495.30,
3.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Expired Registration, Bond set at $456.30,
4.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $499.33,
5.) On a Farmer’s Branch PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $414.70,
6.) on a Farmer’s Branch PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear, Bond set at $382.20… Total Bond $3,247.83
Arrested, on Dec. 17, 2017 at 3:12 AM by Westlake PD Officer M. Wheeler and Charged with,
Driving while Intoxicated ( Denton County) , Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 1500 Chase Oaks Dr. and Charged with,
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Possess of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond $3,000.
Remarks: Doesn’t have Driver’s License or ID#.
Arrested, on Dec. 17, 2017 by Officer J. Montgomery at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with,
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
Arrested, on Dec. 22, 2017 at 2:06 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1500 Keller Parkway and Charged with,
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
