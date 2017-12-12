Keller, Texas December 12, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JACOB DANIEL SHELTON, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Cook at Freddy’s and Home 431 Rapp Road, Keller, TX. Arrested on Nov. 26, 2017 at 2:39 PM by Officer C. Shannon at 1098 Misty Oak Lane and Charged with;



1.) Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Assault (simple) Contact Bond set at $571, Total: $1,571.00 Remarks: Doesn’t know SSN







ALEXANDER ROBERT JAMES MACK, Age: 19, POB: Florida, Listed as unemployed and Home at 724 Cross Timbers Dr., Keller, TX. Arrested, on Nov. 25, 2017 at 2:04 PM at 251 Town Center Lane and Charged with;



Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance, Bond set at $2,000

BRADLEY RAY JOHNSON, Age: 48, Listed Occupation as Service for Ventrure Mechanical and Home 4709 Manning Dr., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on Nov. 25, 2017 at 11:31 PM at 11400 Aspen Creek and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.



Arrested, on Nov. 29, 2017 at 1:10 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1400 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000. JOSHUA LYNN GENTRY,on Nov. 29, 2017 at 1:10 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 1400 S. Main St. and Charged with;





Arrested, on Nov. 25, 2017 at 1:20 PM by Officer M. Moore at 2001 S. Main St. and Charge with;



1.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Theft of Property More than $2,500 with 2 or more Prior Convictions, Bond set at $3,000.

3.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $709.80,

4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $269.10,

5.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $465.00,

6.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Displaying an Expired License Plate, Bond set at $270, Total Bond $8,703.90. MICHAEL BRIAN EVANS, Age: 53, POB: Dallas. Listed as Unemployed and Home at 1713 Brower Dr. Dallas, TX.on Nov. 25, 2017 at 1:20 PM by Officer M. Moore at 2001 S. Main St. and Charge with;







Arrested, on Nov. 25, 2017 at 1:20 PM along with Evans above, by Officer M. Moore at 2001 Main St. and Charge with;



1.) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Theft of Property more than $750 b less than $2,500, Bond set at $2,000; Total Bond: $6,000. CHRISTOPHER WAYNE FARRAR, Age: 47, POB : Grapevine, TX, Listed Occupation as Owner of Spartman Services and Home 1714 Browder, Dallas, TX.on Nov. 25, 2017 at 1:20 PM along with Evans above, by Officer M. Moore at 2001 Main St. and Charge with;





Arrested, on Nov. 25, 2017 at 2:41 PM by Officer J. Hicks at 2001 S. Main St and Charged with;



Interference with Public Duties, Bond set at $1,000. CATHERINE EILEEN JOHNSON, Age: 18, POB: Oklahoma City, OK., No Employer listed and Home 3598 108th Ave SE, Norman, OK.Arrested, on Nov. 25, 2017 at 2:41 PM by Officer J. Hicks at 2001 S. Main St and Charged with;

