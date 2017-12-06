Keller, Texas December 6, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Nov. 18, 2017 at 10:40 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Bond set at $2,000; Total Bond: $7,000.
Arrested on Nov. 18, 2017 at 10:40 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
ALEXANDER VEGA, Age: 21, POB: Orlando, FL. Listed Occupation as Sales for Home Depot and Home 5337 Ficus Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on Nov. 23, 2017 at 2:45 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 400 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2017 at 8:13 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at 500 Big Bend Drive and Charged With;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,500
Arrested on Nov. 24, 2017 at 8:06 PM by Officr R. Carte at 2001 S. Main St and Charged with;
Theft of Property more than $750 but less than $2,500, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested, on Nov. 24, 2017 at *;01 PM by Officer R. Carte at 2001 S. Main St and Charged with;
Theft of Property more than $750, less than $2,500 Bond set at $2,000.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.
ALEXANDER VEGA, Age: 21, POB: Orlando, FL. Listed Occupation as Sales for Home Depot and Home 5337 Ficus Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 23, 2017 at 2:45 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 400 Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2017 at 9:47 PM by Officer L. Lemoine at 1300 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2017 by Westlake Police Officer J. Potter at 1900 SH 114 EB and Charged with; Theft of Property More than $750, less than $2,500 Bond set at $2,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on Nov. 19, 2o017 at 2:23 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 100 Keller Parkway and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Nov. 19, 2017 at 6:24 PM by Officer W. Happ at SH114 WB in Roanoke and Charged with:
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 28 G, Bond set at $1,500, Remarks: Denton Co** Release Hold Per Det Todd, Waiting for Lab Test
2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $1,500 Remarks Denton Co. Total Bond $3,000.
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $1,000
Arrested on Nov. 24, 2017 at 8:04 PM by Officer R. Carte at 2001 Main St. and Charged with;
Arrested on Nov. 20, 2017 by Westlake Police Officer J. Potter at 1900 SH 114 EB and Charged with;
Theft of Property More than $750, less than $2,500 Bond set at $2,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com