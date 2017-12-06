Keller, Texas December 6, 2017

MATHEW PAUL BURGESS, Age: 27, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed Occupation as Mechanic for North Hills Tire and Wheel and Home 4205 Star Dr., Keller, TX.

1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Bond set at $2,000; Total Bond: $7,000.







Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $2,500







LEMARCUS DEONTEZ TOWNSEND, Age: 27, POB: Indianola, MS. Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 6728 Park Vista Blvd #304, Watauga, TX.

Theft of Property more than $750 but less than $2,500, Bond set at $2,000.







Theft of Property more than $750, less than $2,500 Bond set at $2,000.

ALEXANDER VEGA, Age: 21, POB: Orlando, FL. Listed Occupation as Sales for Home Depot and Home 5337 Ficus Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421.





Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Bond set at $1,000.