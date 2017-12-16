Colleyville, Texas Dec. 16, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Elias Olivarez at 2200 Maplewood Trail and Charged with;



1.) Display of a Fictitious License Plate, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Insufficient Bond on a DWI with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond $2,500.

3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd! Bond set at $1,000,Total Bond $3,500. JULIO SESAR RAMIREZ, Age: 40 POB: Mexico, Listed as Self Employed Contractor at Tim Carver Construction and Home at 2001 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX.on Dec. 9, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Elias Olivarez at 2200 Maplewood Trail and Charged with;