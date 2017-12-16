Colleyville, Texas Dec. 16, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 12:26 AM by Officer Elias Olivarez at 2200 Maplewood Trail and Charged with;
1.) Display of a Fictitious License Plate, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Insufficient Bond on a DWI with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond $2,500.
3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd! Bond set at $1,000,Total Bond $3,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 3:26 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 4800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with, Arrested, Dec. 10, 2017 at e:24 AM b Officer J. Newman at 545 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with, Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,599 Arrested, on Dec. 14, 2017 at 11:42 PM by Officer R. Cortes at 3900 Candlewick and Charged with, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $1,000, The Following are the most recent Police Incident Reports from the Colleyville Police Department in PDF: LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested, on Dec. 13, 2017 at 9:58 AM by Officer D. Eason at 5300 Colleyville Blvd, and Charged with,
Driving While Intoxicated, no Bond amount listed.
Incident Report
Arrested, on Dec. 9, 2017 at 3:26 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 4800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with,
Arrested, Dec. 10, 2017 at e:24 AM b Officer J. Newman at 545 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with,
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Bond set at $1,599
Arrested, on Dec. 14, 2017 at 11:42 PM by Officer R. Cortes at 3900 Candlewick and Charged with,
Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $1,000,
The Following are the most recent Police Incident Reports from the Colleyville Police Department in PDF:
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com