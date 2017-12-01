Colleyville, Texas December 1, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on Dec. 1, 2017 at 1:47 am by Officer E. Olivarez at 3800 Glade Road and Charged with;

CHRISTOPHER RYAN RUCKER, Age: 31, POB: Arlington, TX. Listed Occupation as Labor at All Pro Glass and home 1704 Gatehouse Court, Colleyville, TX.on Dec. 1, 2017 at 1:47 am by Officer E. Olivarez at 3800 Glade Road and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421, Total Bond $4,421.

Arrested on November 29, 2017 at 10:11 PM by Officer D. Young at his home and Charged with; 1.) Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury, Bond set at $1,500

