Colleyville, Texas December 22, 2017



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested, on Dec. 21, 2017 at 12:54 AM by Officer M. Foss at 4200 Glade Road and Charged With,



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G, Bond set at $1,000,

3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,

4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Expired Driver’s License, Bond set at $404.30,

5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $579,80,

6.) On a University Park PD Warrant for a Defective Turn Lamp, Bond set at $247…Total Bond $5,152.10. CRYSTAL LADAWN FINLEY, Age: 33, POB: Wyley, TX. Listed as unemployed and Home 190 Snowden Road, Combine, TX.