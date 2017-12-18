Tis the season for giving. And the latest World Giving Index shows that Americans are among the world’s most generous people, ranking No. 5 out of 140 countries. U.S. donors in 2016 gave more than $389 billion to charity, with 72 percent of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

But Americans do more than reach in their pockets to help others. They also contribute their time — and plenty of it. Nearly 63 million people volunteer in the U.S., serving a combined total of 7.9 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $184 billion of service.

Not everyone is equally selfless, however. In the spirit of inspiring altruism, WalletHub determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 14 key indicators of charitable behavior. Our data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless. Read on for our findings, additional commentary from our panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.



’ Want to give back instead of receiving this holiday season? Use WalletHub’s Charity Calculator to help you determine how best to pitch in, depending on your resources and availability. Most Charitable States in America Overall Rank* State Total Score ‘Volunteering & Service’ Rank ‘Charitable Giving’ Rank 1 Utah 76.90 7 1 2 Maryland 74.14 3 4 3 Minnesota 72.83 9 3 4 Wyoming 71.23 8 8 5 Wisconsin 71.13 2 18 6 Washington 70.51 6 12 7 Virginia 69.66 16 7 8 South Dakota 69.35 1 37 9 Georgia 69.20 29 2 10 Oklahoma 69.11 5 19 11 Connecticut 68.96 14 10 12 Kansas 68.26 20 9 13 New Hampshire 67.70 4 29 14 Oregon 67.53 12 21 15 New York 66.91 33 6 16 Ohio 65.70 18 25 17 North Dakota 65.28 10 39 18 Missouri 65.16 27 15 19 South Carolina 65.10 32 14 20 Nebraska 65.07 13 33 21 Tennessee 64.32 23 23 22 Delaware 64.30 11 42 23 Idaho 63.73 21 30 24 Pennsylvania 63.46 24 28 25 Arkansas 63.34 40 11 26 Colorado 63.32 36 17 27 Maine 63.21 17 41 28 North Carolina 63.09 35 20 29 Illinois 62.99 37 16 30 Alabama 62.93 47 5 31 New Jersey 62.65 31 27 32 Iowa 62.48 22 34 33 Vermont 61.90 19 46 34 Alaska 61.37 26 40 35 Massachusetts 61.24 46 13 36 West Virginia 61.02 15 49 37 Mississippi 60.60 41 24 38 Indiana 60.50 28 43 39 Michigan 60.35 42 22 40 New Mexico 60.21 25 47 41 Kentucky 60.20 38 32 42 Montana 58.65 39 38 43 California 58.53 45 26 44 Florida 58.20 43 36 45 Texas 57.37 34 48 46 Arizona 56.56 30 50 47 Louisiana 56.22 48 35 48 Nevada 56.09 44 45 49 Rhode Island 55.15 50 31 50 Hawaii 54.92 49 44 *No. 1 = Most Charitable