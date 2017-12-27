State Representative Giovanni Capriglione Hosts STEM Scholarship Banquet

(Southlake)- On December 18th, State Representative Giovanni Capriglione of Southlake hosted the first annual House District 98 STEM Scholarship Banquet.

Representative Capriglione first founded STEM after hearing the story of ambitious students in his district with dreams of pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, or math. Recognizing the important impact the students will undoubtedly make on society, Capriglione started a scholarship fund (not funded at taxpayer expense) to help these students achieve their dreams.

Capriglione said, “There is no better way to invest in the future of our state and nation than to help a child pursue their dreams of receiving an education. Getting to know these exceptional students through STEM has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this job. It is encouraging to see so many young people with a desire to work hard, learn, and ultimately change the world.”

In December 2016 the District 98 STEM Scholarship Foundation received 501c3 non-profit status. Accordingly, the foundation can neither participate or intervene in in any political campaign nor apply any political considerations in awarding scholarships. A Board of Directors was formed to review applications and select future scholarship holders. The officers of the Foundation and Associate board members are volunteers who all serve without remuneration.

The scholarship recipients not only demonstrate strong academic ability, but also have incredible integrity and a strong work ethic.

Monday night’s banquet honored the five scholarship recipients for 2017. The deadline to apply for the 2018 scholarship is February 15, 2018. More information can be found at www.98stemscholarship.org .





The recipients of the 2017 scholarship are listed below.

Isobel (Bella) Austin

Colleyville Heritage High School

Texas A&M University

Physics / Astrophysics

Carson Smith

Keller High School

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Computational Mathematics and Computer Science

Caroline Miller

Carroll Senior High School

Vanderbilt University

Biology

Mariam Shaphek

Grapevine High School

Texas A&M University

Biochmistry

Hector Sandoval

Grapevine High School

University of Houston

Civil Engineering