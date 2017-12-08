Colleyville, Texas December 8, 2017



Arrested, on Dec. 3, 2017 at 5:03 AM by Officer J. Newman at 6000 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000; Remarks: Can Not Remove Left Earring. LOCARIO BAIZA CARRASCO, Age: 52, POB: Loveland, TX, Listed Occupation as Produce at Sprouts and Home 3100 Briar Lane, Southlake, Texas;