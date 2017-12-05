Southlake, Texas December 5, 2017
On Saturday, January 20, 2018 in Southlake
The Southlake Fire Department is a certified American Heart Association training site and teaches classes to the public. The department uses the AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED certification course. The course is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches adult, child and infant CPR and AED use, as well as how to relieve choking. This course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. The class does not include First Aid.
600 State Street
Southlake, TX 76092