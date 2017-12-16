December 16, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 More than 4 G less than 200 G, a Second Degree Felony, Bond set at $8,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 5, 2017 at 10:28 PM by Officer K. Buchanan at 803 Windcrest Dr. and Charged with’
Public Intoxication, bond set at $285.
1.) Aggravated Robber, a Felony First Degree, Bond set at $30,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 G, less than 4 G, Bond set at $3,000,
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000; Total Bond $34,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 7, 2017 at 5:27 PM by Officer R. Garacia at his home and Charged with;
1.) Display Fictitious License Plate, Bond set at $285,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
3.) Theft of a firearm, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $7,500,
4.) Theft of Property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, Bond set at $7,500,
5.) Theft of a firearm, Bond set at $7,500,
6.) Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,000,
7.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.25, NO BOND, Total Bond $25,206.
Arrested, on Dec. 6, 2017 at 6:15 AM by Officer R. Rodriquez at the CVS Pharmacy at 101 N. Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
3.) On a Haltom City PD Warrant for False Report to Police Officer and False to an Employee of Law Enforcement as well as Railroad Commission, Bond set at $500, Total Bond $3,421.
Arrested, on Dec. 8, 2017 at 3:34 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 9800 Ray White as well as having vehicle towed, Charged with,
1.) Driving while Intoxicated Bond $1,000, Remarks: Interlock Order,
2.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,000.
Arrested, on Dec. 3, 2017 at 1:50 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 5900 Kroger Dr and Charged with,
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G, less than $ G, a Felony Third Degree, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possession of Marijuana on a Denton County Sheriff’s Office Warrant less than 2 ounces, Bond Set at $1,004, Remarks; CASH BOND.
2.) Public Intoxication, Bond Set at $285, Total Bond $706.
LATEST REPORTED POLICE INCIDENT REPORTS FROM KELLER PD IN PDF
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com