Through this program, employers whose workforce is composed of at least 10 percent military veterans are eligible to receive a “We Hire Vets” employer recognition decal.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs will recognize Southwest Airlines at an 11 a.m. ceremony to be held in the Southwest Airlines Headquarters, at 2702 Love Field Drive.

If you are a member of the media and plan to attend the recognition ceremony, please note you must provide advanced notice to the Southwest Airlines contact below. Also, on the day of the event please bring a photo ID.

For more information on the “We Hire Vets” program, visit texasworkforce.org/texas-operation-welcome-home.

Southwest Airlines contact: Carolyn McMenemon, 214-792-2926, Carolyn.mcmenemon@wnco.com

