Ft. Worth, Texas November 13, 2017

On Saturday, Tarrant County District Attorney, Sharen Wilson, filed for reelection to the position she has held since January of 2015.

Wilson said, “Serving as Tarrant County District Attorney for the past three years has been an incredible honor. I’m proud of our exceptional team and all we’ve been able to accomplish to help ensure justice is served and criminals are kept off the streets in Tarrant County.”

During Wilson’s tenure, she has taken unprecedented steps to increase public awareness, prevent intimate partner violence, reduce elder financial fraud, increase communication and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, and improve communication between the community and the Office of the District Attorney. Wilson remains committed to keeping Tarrant County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.

Wilson has been board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1986 and received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

The Primary Election for Criminal District Attorney will take place on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.