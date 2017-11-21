Southlake, Texas November 21, 2017



Arrested on Nov. 16, 20-17 at 1:42 AM by Officer C. Melton at 201 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



Burglary of a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,500 JAMES NATHAN REESE, Age: 32, POB: OK. Listed as Unemployed and Home 3456 Bandera Ranch Rd., Roanoke, TX.on Nov. 16, 20-17 at 1:42 AM by Officer C. Melton at 201 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



Arrested on Nov. 15, 2017 at 12:46 AM by Officer M. Davis at the Toys R Us at 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 G, less than 4 G, a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $3,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $366…. Total Bond $3,366. EMILY MARIE CASTILLO, Age: 37, POB: San Antonio, TX. Listed Occupation as Contract Worker for B & AT Services and Home 2909 L. Don Dodson #1523 , Bedford, TX.on Nov. 15, 2017 at 12:46 AM by Officer M. Davis at the Toys R Us at 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



Arrested, on Nov. 10, 2017 at 9:27 PM by Officer B. Cure at 3001 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Failure to ID Fugitive intent by giving False Information, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $750

3.) On a Dallas County Sheriff Warrant for Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 200 G. Bond set at $5,000,

4.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff Warrant for Theft of Property $100 to $750, (NO BOND) Total recorded bond $7,250. JESSY GENE NELSON, Age: 25, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 764 Midcreek Dr., Euless, TX.on Nov. 10, 2017 at 9:27 PM by Officer B. Cure at 3001 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Arrested on Nov. 11, 2017 at 2:36 AM by Officer B. Uptmore at the 7-11 Southlake and 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,000 JORGE MANUEL MIRANDA CAMPOS, Age: 21, POB: Mexico, Listed occupation as Packer at Nipon Express and Home 2749 Northhaven Rd #4111, Dallas.on Nov. 11, 2017 at 2:36 AM by Officer B. Uptmore at the 7-11 Southlake and 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Arrested on Nov. 11, 2017 at 2:44 pm at Kokls Southlake 3002 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500,

2.) Theft of property more than $750 but less than $2,500 Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $3,500. DEXANDRA BENE WILSON, Age: 19 , POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Student at Jarvis Christian College and Home 5101 Ivywood Lane # 731, Ft. Worth, TX.on Nov. 11, 2017 at 2:44 pm at Kokls Southlake 3002 E. Hwy 114 and Charged With; TYRELL CEPHUS LOWE, Age: 31, POB: Baton Rouge, LA. Listed Occupation as Video Production for Real Life Entertainment and Home 8717 Briarwood Drive., Rowlett, TX. Arrested on Nov. 12, 2017 at 1:50 AM by Officer J. Hannah at 100 Parkwood Dr. and Charged with;



Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $6,000.



Arrested on Nov. 14, 2017 at 12:54 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at Kohls Southlake 3001 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Evading Arrest and Detention, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $3,000. ALEXANDER LOGAN KALINA, Age: 30, POB: TX listed as Unemployed and Home 8722 Poppy Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.on Nov. 14, 2017 at 12:54 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at Kohls Southlake 3001 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with; EDWAR RODRIGUEZ CASTILLO, Age: 20, POB: Honduras, listed Occupation as Painter as Self Employed and Home 9302 Forest Lane #D208, Arrested on Nov. 15, 2017 at 6:03 PM by Officer C. Melton at 100 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G. a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,500,

2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Remarks “Cash Bond Only” Bond set at $3,000,

3.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $552.50,

4.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for Unauthorized use of a Temp Vehicle , Bond set at $325,

5.) On a Richardson PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $410.80…Total Bond: $7,788.30

