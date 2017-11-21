Keller, Texas Nov. 21, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
1.) Driving while Intoxicated, 2nd, Bond set at $2,500; Remarks “Interlock Order”, Arrested on Nov. 10, 2017 at 2:18 AM by Officer j. Montgomery at 200 N. Main ST. and Charged with; LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Letters that threaten LNO, either with lawsuits or other threats to LNO as a media source, will be 1.) Communications will cease or 2.) reported to law enforcement.
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2017 at 12:04 Am by Officer M. Barett at 1400 S. Main St. And Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000
Arrested on Nov. 07, 2017 at 12:18 AM by Officer K. Buchanan at his home at 532 Navajo Dr. , Keller, Texas and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member Bond set at $3,500.
Arrested on Nov. 5, 2017 at 2:09 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1085 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500,
2.)Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,500.. Total Bond $3,000.
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2017 at 4:45 AM by Officer J. Otter at 720 N. Main St and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $421.
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2017 at 4:42 AM by Officer J. Potter at 720 N. Main St and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Nov. 9, 2017 at 12:50 AM by Officer J. Rodriguez at 200 Main St. and charge with;
Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Nov. 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM by Officer B. Hope at 300 S. Pate Orr Road and Charged wtih;
2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $651.30,
3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for No Operators License, Bond set at $345.80,
4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $372.70. Total Bond $3,859.80.
Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
