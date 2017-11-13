Southlake, Texas November 13, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on November 9, 2017 at 6:49 PM by Officer M. Davis at the Redrock Canyon Grill 221 E FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond Set at $1,000.
Arrested on Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 22300 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G, A State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2,Less than 1 Gram, A State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,
3.)Possession and use of an inhale/or ingest volatile Chem, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $7,000.
Arrested on Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 2300 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Possession and use of Inhale or Ingest Volatile Chemical, Bond set at $1000.
Arrested on Oct. 29, 2017 at 5:25 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 4601 TW King Road and Charged with; Arrested on Nov. 6, 2017 at 2:58 AM by Officer J. Macheca at 3000 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Arrested on Nov. 6, 2017 at 2;32 AM by Officer A. Pate at 200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Letters that threaten LNO, either with lawsuits or other threats to LNO as a media source, will be 1.) Communications will cease or 2.) reported to law enforcement.
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $4,000.
Arrested on Nov. 01, 2017 at 11:52 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 2500 E Hwy 114 and Charged With,
1.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Bond set at $1,200,
2.) Possession of Tobacco or E-Cig, Bond set at $383, Total Bond: $1,583
Arrested on Nov. 8, 2017 at 3:01 AM by Officer B. Uptmore at 1000 E.Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested, on Nov. 6, 2017 at 10:20 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 400 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.[/one_half_last]
Arrested on Nov. 4, 2017 at 11:01 PM by Officer T. Sewell at 1200 E Hwy 114 and charged with;
1.) Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, bond set at $3,000,
2.) Driving while Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $4,000.
Arrested on Nov. 9, 2017 at 11:13 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at w Hwy 114 at Davis Blvd Exit and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated…2nd! Bond set at $2,000
Arrested on Nov. 6, 2017 at 3:49 PM by Officer C. Damico at the East Parking Garage 1451 Federal Way and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Remarks “No PC Per Judge”,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $366.
Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on Oct. 29, 2017 at 5:25 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 4601 TW King Road and Charged with;
Arrested on Nov. 6, 2017 at 2:58 AM by Officer J. Macheca at 3000 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Arrested on Nov. 6, 2017 at 2;32 AM by Officer A. Pate at 200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Letters that threaten LNO, either with lawsuits or other threats to LNO as a media source, will be 1.) Communications will cease or 2.) reported to law enforcement.