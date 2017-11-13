Southlake, Texas November 13, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on November 9, 2017 at 6:49 PM by Officer M. Davis at the Redrock Canyon Grill 221 E FM 1709 and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond Set at $1,000. GREGORY LEE THEAKER, Age: 69, POB: Mansfield, OH. Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1633 Le Mans Lane, Southlake, Texas.



Age: 26, POB: Bedford, TX, Listed Occupation as Legal Assistant for Jack BinoTGraffic Attorney and Home 601 N Park Blvd #2204, Grapevine.

Arrested

on Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 22300 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;

1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G, A State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2,Less than 1 Gram, A State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000,

3.)Possession and use of an inhale/or ingest volatile Chem, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond $7,000. BRIGITTE NICOLE VALENTINE,









Arrested on Nov. 7, 2017 at 9:35 PM by Officer B. Uptmore at 2300 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Possession and use of Inhale or Ingest Volatile Chemical, Bond set at $1000. ZACKERY THOMAS BANKS, Age: 23, P:OB: Pamona, CA. Listed Occupation as Pool Tech for Alpha Pools and Home 601 N Park Blvd #2204.


