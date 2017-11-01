Southlake, Texas Nov. 01, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on Oct. 13, 2017 at 11:32 PM by Officer B. Cure at his home and Charged With;

Arrested on Oct. 13, 2017 at 11:32 PM by Officer B. Cure at his home and Charged With;

Assault of a family or household member Impede Breath/Circulation, Bond set at $4,000. BRENT REED BAIOTTO, Age: 43, P:OB: CA. Listed Occupation as IT for Freedom Mortgage and Home 774 Castle Rock Dr., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 21, 2017 at 5:24 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1011 Conchos Circle East and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.0 Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G., Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,000. ELISSA DAWN MAY, Age: 25, POB: Dallas, TX, Listed as Student at UTD and Home 1047 Summerplace Lane, Southlake, TX.



Arrested, Oct. 15, 2017 at 112:11 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 2900 E Hwy 114 and Charbed with;



Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. NOEL NATIVDAD TOVAR, Age: 38, POB: TX. listed as unemployed and Home 1420 Fieldstone Ct E., Bedford, TX.



Arrested on Oct 17, 2017 by Officer J. Lemoine at the Police station and Charged with;



1.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $605.80,

2.) No Operators License, Bond set at $410.93,

1.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $605.80,

2.) No Operators License, Bond set at $410.93,

3.) On a Southlake Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $261.00 Total Bond $1,277.73 SEVERO CARDENAS, JR. Age: 27, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Tech for Kim Ark and Home 738 Botany Bay, Dallas, TX.

KIERA ALLANTE SMITH, Age: 28, POB: OH. Listed as the Night Manager for Fossil Creek Liquor Stgore and Home 3613 Frankford Rd #326. Arrested on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:15 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 300 W Hwy 114 and charged with;

1.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Warrant for Probation Violation Theft, No Bond Allowed Per Dallas County Sheriff.



Arrested on Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:53 AM by Officer R. Page at 1903 Water Lilly Dr. and Charge with;



1.) Evading Arrest and Detention, Bond set at $2,000

2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually

Arrested on Oct. 24, 2017 at 11:53 AM by Officer R. Page at 1903 Water Lilly Dr. and Charge with;

1.) Evading Arrest and Detention, Bond set at $2,000

2.) On a Dallas County Sheriff's Office Warrant for Sex Offender's Duty to Register Life/Annually

Remarks: No DL, Homeless, No Phone. TROY TROTNIC, Age: 30, POB: Wichita, KS. Listed as Unemployed and no address for Home.