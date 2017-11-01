Colleyville, TX Nov. 1, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



RACHEL NICHOLE MASON , Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed as Student at TCU and Home 2855 W. Bowie St #428, Ft. Worth. Arrested on Oct 21, 2017 by Officer J. Campbell at 4700 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000

3.) Driver License/ID False, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond, $5,500.





Arrested on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:37 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at the Colleyville Community Center and Charge with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $3,000,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $3,421. ALEXANDER WILLIAM SHAW, Age: 27, POB Bedford, TX. Listed Occupation as Manager of Chicken Express and Home 408 Bluegrass Lane, Euless, TX.on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:37 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at the Colleyville Community Center and Charge with;