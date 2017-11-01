Colleyville, TX Nov. 1, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Oct 21, 2017 by Officer J. Campbell at 4700 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000
3.) Driver License/ID False, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond, $5,500.
Arrested on Oct 21, 2017 by Officer J. Campbell at 4700 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
Arrested on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:37 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at the Colleyville Community Center and Charge with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $3,000,
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421…Total Bond $3,421.
Arrested on Oct. 27, 2917 at 11:55 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1900 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charge with; Arrested on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:47 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 5101 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with; Arrested on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:07 PM by Officer A. Bray at Hall’s Grocery and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000 COLLEYVILLE INCIDENT REPORTED BY COLLEYVILLE POLICE Incident Report LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Oct. 24, 2017 at 4:31 AM by Officer S. Scott at 3700 Glade Road and Charge with;
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Delivery of Marijuana less than 1/4 ounce, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,500.
Arrested on Oct. 27, 2917 at 11:55 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1900 Cheek-Sparger Road and Charge with;
Arrested on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:47 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 5101 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Arrested on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:07 PM by Officer A. Bray at Hall’s Grocery and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $3,000
COLLEYVILLE INCIDENT REPORTED BY COLLEYVILLE POLICE Incident Report
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement.
Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com