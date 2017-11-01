Keller, Texas Nov. 1, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:12 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 Cindy Street and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:50 AM by Officer G. Edge at 5900 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
2.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,
3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for No Seat Belt,
5.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility…Total Bond $2,539.
Arrested on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:59 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 300 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
2.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance,Total Bond $787.60.
Arrested, on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:55 PM by Officer B. Hope at 1300 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Possession Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Arrested on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:55 PM by Officer B. Hope at 1300 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.00
Arrested on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:12 AM by Officer G. Edge at the LA Fitness on S. Main and Charged with;
Arrested on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:24 AM by Officer G. Edge at 100 S. Main St and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:59 PM by Officer B. Hope at 1300 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750.
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces Bond set at $750.[/one_half_last]
Arrested on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 300 N. Tarrant Pkway and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000, under Remarks; Inmate states she is Homeless.
Possession of Drug Pareaphernalia, Bond set at $421.
No Occupation Listed and Home 8633 Stonecrest Trail, North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:55 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 405 Ruff Snow Dr. and Charged with;
Driving while intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15. Bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on Oct. 19, 2017 at 10:10 AM by Officer W. Horton at KCAL 201 Bursey Rd. and Charged with;
Credit Card or Debit Car Abuse, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $5,000; Remarks; Doesn’t know SSN.
Arrested on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:23 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 200 Hill St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC over 0.15, Bond set at $1,500
Arrested on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:17 AMA by Officer J. Rodriguez at 100 W Bear Creek Pkwy and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:12 AM by Officer G. Edge at LA Fitness on S. Main
2.)On a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750, Total bond $1,750.
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $344.10,
3.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $350,
4.) On a Richland Hills PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $372.10,
5.) On a North Richland Hills PD Warrant for Violations of Driver’s License Restriction, Bond set at $222…Total Bond $5,288.20.
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on Oct 15, 2017 by Officer B. Hope at 1300 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;
Arrested on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:55 AM by Officer K. Buchanan at Bronson Rock 250 S. Main, and Charged with;
Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Oct 16, 2017 by Officer G. Telesko at 300 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set $1,000
Arrested on Oct 14, 2017 at 1:49 AM by Officer K. Buchanan at 700 S. Main St and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
