Grapevine, Texas November 22, 2017



Park Place Lexus, the official “Drive For Toys” sponsor of the GRACE (Grapevine Relief And Community Exchange) Christmas Cottage, recently hosted the kick off party for the 2017 toy drive collection.

The GRACE Christmas Cottage provides gifts for local children in a store-like setting and is open for a full two weeks prior to Christmas.

Guests enjoyed Angus beef, buffalo and vegetarian sliders with warm potato salad courtesy of Chop House Burgers. Seasonal cocktails were provided by Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Monkey Shoulder Whiskey and The Vineyard at Florence. Guests also enjoyed the electrifying sounds of DSQ Electric.

“GRACE is a great partner,” said Gary Venner, Park Place Lexus Grapevine General Manager. “We are very blessed, so we are pleased to help local families through our support of the GRACE Christmas Cottage. We want to make sure every child in our community has an unforgettable Christmas. The GRACE Toy Drive makes it easy to participate.”

The community is invited to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the GRACE Christmas Cottage through December 15th at Park Place Lexus Grapevine, located at 901 Highway 114 East. Or drop them off at GRACE Christmas Cottage, 3100 Timberline in Grapevine. You can make a monetary donation to the GRACE Christmas Holiday Fund at gracegrapevine.org.

The GRACE Christmas Cottage provides new, unwrapped gifts to families facing financial hardship due to limited income or recent emergency. Each qualified family is given a voucher with a value based on the number of children in the family, allowing the parents to “purchase” donated toys, home goods and appliances in a private, store-like setting. This unique approach allows families to budget their resources and select unique presents while preserving the family’s dignity. More than 2,700 individuals and families are served at Christmas Cottage each holiday season.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships 30 years ago with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lotus, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, McLaren, and Maserati. Park Place’s new Land Rover Jaguar dealership debuted earlier this year in Grapevine. A new Park Place Porsche dealership will open in Grapevine next year. For more info, visit parkplace.com.