Southlake, Texas Nov. 13, 2017

Sundance Square will hoist a 65-foot concolor fir Christmas tree from Big Rapids, Michigan off a flatbed truck where it will be placed in the center of the plaza on Monday, November 13 kicking off the holiday season. Upon securing the largest Christmas tree ever to be featured in the plaza, a team of Sundance Square Elves will spend the remainder of the week decorating the tree. Nearly 10,000 Christmas tree LED lights, the most ever used, will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy from Green Mountain Energy Company.

The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 18 with the festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with an official countdown to the tree lighting, live music from the Inspiration Band, a visit with Santa Claus, as well as numerous photo opportunities throughout the plaza. Sundance Square is expecting approximately one million visitors during the holiday season beginning with the tree lighting and continuing through New Year’s Day. After the holidays, the tree will be recycled and used for a Habitat for Humanity house to be built next spring.