Expressions of Frustration with recent Texas Legislature sessions

Colleyville, Texas -November 28, 2017

It seems to be a common occurrence in today’s political climate…a lot of frustration with the legislative process. On Monday evening, Nov. 27, 2017 the Colleyville Republican Club invited 5 to participate in a scenario of what happened the last regular and then, Special Session called by Governor Abbott.

The five speakers invited were; Gio Capriglione, the current State House Representative from HD 98, (he failed to make an appearance); those appearing were, Armin, Mizani, GOP Primary Challenger of Capriglione, Konni Burton, State Senator Dist. 10, resident of Colleyville, Mayor Richard Newton of Colleyville and Ross Kecseg, who leads the Metroplex Bureau of Empower Texans.



Speakers left to right; Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton, Ross Kecseg, Empower Texans, State Senator Konni Burton, Dist. 10,

Armin Mizani, Keller Councilman and Candidate for Texas State House District 98

Kecseg was the first speaker and relayed a remarkable statistic that current the State of Texas is the second highest state in local public debt, only New York is higher. Regarding Texas,

Kecseg pointed out that voters are allowed to vote on all tax increases EXCEPT School Taxes. Further, School Bond issues are repaid form local property Taxes. The School District is not required to reveal to voters the impact the Bond issue will have on local taxes.

Kesceg pointed out the Texas State Senate came to agreement on a number of taxing entities and resolutions, however the House, then led by Joe Strauss would not agree and event in the special session called by the Governor, time ran out to pass any meaningful tax reform.

The only solution, according to Kesceg, is should the public demand real reform in School Finances; then limit state spending growth, buy down the Robin Hood debt until it replaces 40% to 50% of School taxes. He pointed out it should be noted that with GCISD rate hikes, as well as, 8% on top of appraisal growth the with all of this borrowed money, NO MONEY CAN BE USED TO PAY TEACHERS!

Kesceg pointed out that nothing should be on the ballot without disclosing what the actual tax impact will be on the public; however, school districts continue to oppose this basic of information to taxpayers.

State Senator Konni Burton says the last session, including the Special session were very frustrating for her. The voices of individual taxpayers must be heard in Austin just to slow down growth, according to the Senator. She detailed hour the bill to address property taxes was introduced by the Senate on March 22nd but was not referred to a House Committee until April 19th, then another 23 days in House Committee and finally on May 28th out of House after major changes to weaken the Bill; then the Session ended on May 29th, without any meaningful vote on behalf of Taxpayers.

She said there was some hope in the Special Session, except one GOP Senator wanted to raise the exemption to $20,000,000 school districts, therefore none to these residents would virtually ever be able to gain property tax relief..once again the Texas Legislature, especially the House under the Previous Speaker Joe Strauss, failed to pass legislation to hold school districts accountable on the ballot. The impact of Robin Hood on the GCISD taxpayer? In addition, to millions of dollars ask to be approved for items like an indoor practice facility, none of the funds available for teacher pay.