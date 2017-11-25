The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (11-1) routed the Hazlet Eaton Eagles (6-6) 42-7 in the 5A Division I Area playoff game played Friday, Nov. 24 at UNT Apogee Stadium in Denton. The Panthers now move on to the Region playoff round game against Lubbock Coronado (12-0) Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 PM. The game will be played at Abilene Christian University.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW — 11/25/17