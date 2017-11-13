Southlake, Texas November 13, 2017

Autism Friendly Santa Provides Holiday Joy to Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Behavioral Challenges

Southlake ACI Learning Center Offers Free Photos with Santa & Family Activities on Dec. 2, 2017

Sitting on Santa’s lap can be a sweet memory for kids, but may not happen at all for children living with autism spectrum disorders, challenging behaviors and other disabilities. That’s why the Southlake ACI Learning Center is offering FREE Photos with “Autism Friendly Santa” as well as fun family activities on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“All kids deserve a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and we’re excited to offer this free opportunity for families of children with autism spectrum disorders, challenging behaviors and other disabilities who find the typical mall Santa experience upsetting,” said Nancy Champlin, Founder of ACI Learning Centers.

The Santa at the Southlake ACI Learning Center is trained in working with children living with disorders so families can enjoy the event to its fullest. Siblings of children on the spectrum are of course also welcome to visit with Santa!