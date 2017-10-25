Keller, Texas Oct. 25, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JULIE DIANA STACHELSKI, Age: 35, POB: WA. Listed Occupation as Star Bucks and Home 1605 Tealwood Ct., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Oct. 8, 2017 at 11:41 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1500 Keller PKWY and Charged with;



