Keller, Texas Oct. 25, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on Oct. 8, 2017 at 11:41 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1500 Keller PKWY and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, Bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Letters that threaten LNO, either with lawsuits or other threats to LNO as a media source, will cause 1.) Communications to cease or 2.) report to law enforcement.
Arrested on Oct 10. 2017 at 11:10 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at 620 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:52 PM by Officer C.Arndt at 800 Keller Smithfield Rd.S. and Charged With;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,500…total Bond; $3,000.
Arrested on Oct. 12, 2017 at 4:01 PM by Officer P. Turner at 2000 Quarter Horse Lane and Charged with;
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Ounces, Bond set at $1,000.
