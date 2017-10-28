The Colleyville Panthers (7-1, 5-0 District 8-5A) overpowered their rivals the Grapevine Mustangs (6-2, 4-1 District 8-5A) 51-28 in the annual Battle for the Red Rail game on Friday, Oct.27 at Mustang-Panther Stadium. The Panthers move into sole position of first place in the district, while the Mustangs are now tied with the Richland Rebels (6-2, 4-1 District 8-5A) for the second spot.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of the game can be view HERE

LRW — 10/28/17