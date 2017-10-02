Colleyville, Texas Oct. 1, 2017



Colleyville’s new fiscal year was streamlined by Colleyville’s City Manager Jerry Ducay by $100,000 in savings in personnel costs.

The saving stem from the appointment of two assistant city managers who will continue their current roles while embracing new responsibilities according to a new release today from the City of Colleyville. Assistant City Manager Adrienne Lothery will continue to serve as the strategic services manager, which she has fulfilled since 2013. Assistant City Manager Mark Wood, who served as interim assistant city manager, will continue his role as executive director of economic development.

Ducay said, ” Through their work, Adrienne and Mark have shown they embrace Colleyville ideals and bring tenacity, heart, and creative solutions to the organization. The two are capable leaders and are the future of local government.”



The News Release continued, “The city now boasts one of the leanest staffs in the region and Ducay believes this fiscally conservative approach requires consolidation and a talented staff. A strong emphasis on customer service and community excellence are tenants of his organizational structure. He aims to created a culture where staff members are knowledgab le about city initiatives beyond their job descriptions and are willing to put forth the extraordinary efforts required. To this end, Ducay has challenged the city staff to expand interaction with residents and transparency of city processes.”



Ducay continued, “Community members should feel comfortable approaching staff members for their municipal quesstions and my staff will have the confidence t answer those questions.”



The organizational chart is below in PDF:

2017 Colleyville Organizational Chart