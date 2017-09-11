Southlake, Texas September 11, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



GARRETT WILLIAM ORR, Age: 18, POB: St. Louis, MO. Listed Occupation as Valet at the Hilton and Home 1717 Egret Lane, Southlake, TX. Arrested on Sept 7, 2017 at 10:35 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 800 S. Kimball Ave and Charged With;



Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury, Bond set at $1,000.





Arrested on Sept. 05, 2017 at 9:05 PM by Officer M. Davis at 11200 Burney Lane and Charged With;



1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G; Less than 400 G., A felony second degree, Bond set at $4,000,

2.)Evading Arrest and or detention with a Vehicle, a Felony third Degree, Bond set at $6,000…Total bond $10,000. CORY STEPHEN FEUCHTER, Age: 29, POB: Irving, TX. Listged Occupation as Server at Red Rock Canyon Grill and Home 2844 Mesa Verde Trail, Grapevine, TX.on Sept. 05, 2017 at 9:05 PM by Officer M. Davis at 11200 Burney Lane and Charged With;





Arrested on Sept 7, 2017 at 11:15 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 800 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with;



1.) Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Severe Bodily Injury, Bond set at $1,000.

2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $378..total Bond $1,378. GERMAN XAVIER RAMIREZ, Age: 18, POB: Denton, TX Listed as Unemployed and Home; 7116 Edinburg Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.on Sept 7, 2017 at 11:15 PM by Officer D. McKillen at 800 S. Kimball Ave and Charged with;