Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JR. Age: 29, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed Occupation as Bartender at Mesomaya and home 655 EdgeGlen Dr., Dallas, Texas JAMIE ALBERTO AGUILAR,. Age: 29, POB: Ft. Worth, TX. Listed Occupation as Bartender at Mesomaya and home 655 EdgeGlen Dr., Dallas, Texas Arrested on Sept. 07, 2017 at 4:51 AM by Officer T. McDuffie at 1501 Gaylord Trail and Charged with:



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More a Felony third Degree. Remarks: Took to Tarrant Co Sheriff’s Office, Bond $2,500,

2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding between Specified Strips 60 MPH in a 35 MPH Zone, Bond set at $499.33,

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for State Registration Law- Regular, Bond set at $4449.93,

4.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving While License Expired During Suspension, Bond set at $456.30,

5.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Dog or Cat Not Spayed or Neutered, Bond set at $451.00,

6.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Dog or Cat not Registered, Bond set at $451.00,

7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding Between Specified Strips 84 MPH in a 60 MPH, Bond seet at $408.33,… Total Bond $5,215.89

TIFFANY LYNNE ELLIS, Age: 33, POB: Minneapolis, MN. Listed Occupation as Lea Coordinator for Shinobi Publishing and Home 561 Nickajack Rd., Atlanta, GA.

Age: 33, POB: Minneapolis, MN. Listed Occupation as Lea Coordinator for Shinobi Publishing and Home 561 Nickajack Rd., Atlanta, GA. Arrested on Sept. 05, 2017 at 10:45 PM by Officer J. Bostick at 1235 Laguna Vista and Charged with;



1.) Harboring a Runaway Child, Bond set at $750,

2.) Harboring a Runaway Child, Bond set at $750,

3.) Violation of a Bond/Protective Order, Bond set at $1,500..Total Bond $3,000.

